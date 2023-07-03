I'll give you a private jet to get your vote if you ask me as a politician – Presidential staffer

Presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has asserted that there is nothing wrong with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) giving money to electorates to win their support.

According to him, the act of giving money and other incentives to voters is part of the cost of politicking and is done everywhere in the world.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, shared on Sunday, July 3, 2023, Miracles Aboagye added that it’s the voters who are at fault for requesting for money before voting and not political parties.



“I am a politician, if it is election time and I come here and you ask for a private jet and I can afford it, I would give it to you and get your vote.



“… if you have a problem about vote buying you should go to the voter, not me the politician. What do you think is my job? What do you think is my job? I’m a political party and my job is to win elections, what are you talking about?



“I have come to tell you that vote for me and I would fix your roads but you say you don’t want that and that if I give you GH¢50, you would vote for me. What wrong have I done if I give you the money? If I have some I would give it to you,” he said in Twi.

He added that Civil Society Organisations calling for investigations into allegations of vote buying in the just-end Assin North by-elections are just wasting their time.



