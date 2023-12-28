I’ll go back to Parliament in 2025 - K.T Hammond

K.T Hammond, Trade and Industry Minister

The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T. Hammond has re-entered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the constituency and says, his motivation was to go back to Parliament to help fill the vacuum created by the decision of many experienced MPs from the NPP side not to return to the House.

Hammond first entered Parliament in 2001 and currently serving his 6th term.



He is facing competition from three other aspirants who have already filed their nominations in the Adansi-Asokwa constituency.



They are Sammy Binfo Darkwa, Kwabena Asamoah and Dr. Boakye Acheampong.



Sounding optimistic, K.T. Hammond told press men in Adansi-Asokwa he was responding to calls from his constituents to seek another term judging by his good works.



Following the announcement by Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwai, Dan Botwe, MP for Okere, Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame that they will not be returning to Parliament, Mr K.T. Hammond has said that will create a vacuum in Parliament and affect quality of work in the House.



This is one of the reasons he want to go back to Parliament with his experience as a legislator and make invaluable contributions to the House.

“Replacing these experienced MPs will be a daunting task for the party,” he said.



Meanwhile, K.T. Hammond has reacted to public concerns that he slapped and fended off the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a parliamentary proceeding on December 22, 2023.



He said he wanted to make his point quickly enough amidst the interjections from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP.



“I only made some gesticulations towards him to allow me to make my point regardless of the time constraints.



Parliament had spent the whole day discussing other issues so why was I distracted from making my point to wind up the business of the day”



He refuted claims that he is a violent person stressing that he has no history of violence and has not been involved in any violent situation.