'I'll go hard on government, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore Constituency, is unhappy about the political development of the Ashanti region and how gradually, voters are turning against those that they have voted for to represent them in Parliament.



According to him, those who are to take the decision regarding the development are the Ministers of state - the Finance Minister and Roads and Highways Minister - and not MPs.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, on Wednesday, July 20, the MP explained:

"Where you get your votes, you have decided not to send your money there; you have decided to turn away from the Ashanti region and construct an interchange in some region, yet, you will turn back to the Ashanti region for votes, are we alright?



"It is the decision they (central government) make and the electorate will turn and attack the MPs instead of the decision-makers. You don't attack the MP; you should attack the people who have the money.



"No NPP MP is happy [with the development]; no Ashanti MP is happy. We have told [those in government] and they are aware. Decisions in the Ashanti region are executive decisions and lies on the President, it is the President, Minister of Roads and Finance that will say, there is no money..."



The MP stated that because some decisions from the government affect them, they become the easy target.



"Nothing happens to the Minister of Roads and Minister of Finance that take the decisions, but the MPs are attacked just because of their decisions. Is that the right thing? Whatever they are doing is totally needless," he stressed.

Dr Nana Ayew Afriye served a warning "when I start going hard on the government, nobody should talk to me."



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, MP, Suame, was attacked by some angry residents within his constituency over the poor nature of the roads on Monday, July 18.



The MP, who was in his constituency was accosted by the angry residents with some throwing various items in his direction and hooting at him.



It took the timely intervention of the Police to calm tension and shield the MP from harm.



The residents had organised a demonstration and called on authorities to ensure work resumes on the stretch.

After escaping the attack, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu addressed the media, and assured stakeholders that efforts were being put in place to complete work on the road as early as possible.



He also said he understood the anger of his constituents.



“If they are really angry that it has been a while since the scraping of the surface and the dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person. So I am not worried,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.









