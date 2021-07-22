'I’ll jealously guard my independence' - Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has assured Ghanaians he would not be influenced by family, friends, appointees of government, or any other person related or not related to him.

He was responding to questions before the Vetting Committee of Parliament on July 22, 2021.



“Honourable Chair, if given the nod, I shall guard my independence jealously,” Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee said.



According to him, it would be self-destruction for him if he is unable to guard his independence.

He referenced Act 959 in saying that if he goes beyond that, he would be on his own predilection.



Lawyer Agyebeng said the act expresses his independence in so many words and that should be enough.