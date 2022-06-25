‘I’ll make NPP a formidable and disciplined party’ – Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue, NPP General Secretary hopeful

One of the lead contenders for the General Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Cromwell Bissue, has promised to make the party a formidable and disciplined party when he wins the position.

Mr Bissue in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said he would use his experience from working for the party in other positions to ensure that there will be discipline within the party once more.



“I am a reflector. I look at situations and perfect them. I’ll make the NPP formidable and a disciplined party…,” he said.



The former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has been gunning to unseat John Boadu who is currently the scribe of the party in power.



Charles Bissue who was once the NPP Northampton Chairman, served as the Western Regional Secretary of the party for eight years and as a member of the National Council called on delegates of the party to trust him with the position.

He also promised to bridge the gaps in the NPP which he has identified and introduce policies that will make the party a modernised one.



“I want to be General Secretary because there are gaps in the management of the party. I have solutions to those gaps…we need to modernise the NPP and I have the strategy…,” he promised.



These strategies when implemented well, he said, will make the NPP an effective party.