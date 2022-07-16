I’ll make NPP attractive if I win – Justin Kodua assures

NPP General Secretary hopeful, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua says he will make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) more attractive and uphold the tenets and provisions of the party’s constitution when he is given the nod as General Secretary.

According to him, his motivation to contest the general secretary slot is to help retain the party in power beyond 2024 as the party hopes to break the eight-year jinx.



He indicated that he had listened, prayed, consulted widely and assessed himself before contesting the position.



Kodua strongly believes he has the desired qualities to deliver NPP from the doldrums of corruption.



The spokesperson for Mr Kodua, George Krobea Asante said in an interview on Power FM that the incoming General Secretary wants to strengthen the party’s structures.

Kodua is contesting the incumbent, John Boadu; the former Tema West East MP, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover and former MP of Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah, among others.



Mr Kodua said as an energetic, affable and enthusiastic young man with creative ideas in contemporary party management and leadership, he is poised to transform the administrative set-up of the NPP to make it work again.



He said his strong administrative and managerial prowess was evidenced by the enormous transformations that had taken place at YEA under his watch.



Some of the youth in the party believe that change in the general secretary position is important to invigorate party faithful, make the party more appealing to the electorate and turn its fortunes around.