I’ll mobilise the youth to win massive votes for NDC in Savannah Region - Youth Organiser Aspirant

NDC Youth Activist, Osman Seidu

A Youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region, Osman Seidu, popularly called Chenchen has declared his intention to contest as the Savannah Region Youth Organiser of the party.

Speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi FM’s morning show on August 17, Osman Seidu said it is high time the NDC party restrategize the way the youth will be mobilized to canvas for votes for the party come elections on 2024.



He said as a party faithful who has been loyal to the NDC party in the Savannah region, this is the right time for him to contribute his quota to help the party achieve its purpose by making sure that Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Mr Osman Seidu explained that the main strategy he will employ is to unite the youth of the party because he believes in a united front to campaign and send the goodwill message of the party to the grassroots which in turn will increase the numbers of the party seeking to come back to power.

The youth activist, Osman Siedu said in his quest to become the youth organizer of the NDC, he admonishes party faithful and members to put in their best and work hard for the party to win the elections first before they can benefit from the fruits of their labour.



He said when voted for he will make sure that unity and collectiveness of the party become top priority.



Mr Osman Seidu popularly called Chenchen alluded to the fact that he is known in Bole and beyond in the Savannah region for his ability to mobilise the youth and is the ultimate candidate to win the election. He pleaded to delegates to vote for him when the time comes for elections.