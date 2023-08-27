I'll name person who engineered my sack if I'm dared – Hopeson Adorye charges

A leading member of the campaign of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye, has declared he will mention the name of the person behind his sack from National Security if he is pushed.

Hopeson Adorye was speaking to journalists on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after the climax of the NPP Super Delegates Conference where his preferred candidate, Alan Kyerematen came in third place.



The 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso explained that all those who voted for Dr. Bawumia were only trying to secure their jobs because he was relieved of his position at National Security when he publicly declared support for Alan Kyerematen.



“They are only protecting their jobs. Use me as an example. I was sacked barely a week after my open declaration for Alan Kyerematen. So, I know what I’m saying. And the person who engineered it, I will mention his name if I am dared. But I will do so at the appropriate time,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party held its Super Delegates Conference with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia securing the top spot with a total of 629 votes, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong securing 132 votes, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen securing 95 votes, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie courting 36 votes and finally, a tie between the fifth spot; Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both secured 9 votes each.



The NPP, has, however, scheduled a run-off to elect the 5th flagbearer hopeful for Saturday, September 2, 2023.

This will officially prepare and present the party with the final 5 to contest for the flagbearer position on Saturday, November 4, 2023.











BAJ/DAG