I'll never change my mind on NPP’s flagbearership contest - Kennedy Agyapong

Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said his presidential ambition is genuine hence he is not ready to rescind his decision on leading the party in 2024.

The vocal Assin Central Member of Parliament has made all intentions clear that he would be contesting in the impending NPP presidential primaries.



According to him, “I will go and pick forms when NPP opens nominations for presidential aspirants.”



Kennedy Agyapong is gradually getting support from many NPP members and many Ghanaians, especially the youths.



However, those who believe the lawmaker could later change his mind going into the NPP’s primaries can now be sure he is not ready to give up.

When asked in an interview at an event in Kumasi last Saturday if he would change his mind on his NPP flagberership bid, Kennedy emphatically stated that “Me? I’m 62 years now; I’ve made it public that I want to be flagbearer for NPP so how do you expect someone like me to change my mind?



"I will never rescind my decision. My presidential ambition is genuine so there's no way I will disappoint my supporters and Ghanaians", he said.



"I want to be the flagbearer of NPP and I will never change my mind.” The Assin Central legislator told Channel ‘MAK TV.