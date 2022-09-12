4
Menu
News

I'll never change my mind on NPP’s flagbearership contest - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong In Suit Ken Agyapong

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: Joseph Marfo

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said his presidential ambition is genuine hence he is not ready to rescind his decision on leading the party in 2024.

The vocal Assin Central Member of Parliament has made all intentions clear that he would be contesting in the impending NPP presidential primaries.

According to him, “I will go and pick forms when NPP opens nominations for presidential aspirants.”

Kennedy Agyapong is gradually getting support from many NPP members and many Ghanaians, especially the youths.

However, those who believe the lawmaker could later change his mind going into the NPP’s primaries can now be sure he is not ready to give up.

When asked in an interview at an event in Kumasi last Saturday if he would change his mind on his NPP flagberership bid, Kennedy emphatically stated that “Me? I’m 62 years now; I’ve made it public that I want to be flagbearer for NPP so how do you expect someone like me to change my mind?

"I will never rescind my decision. My presidential ambition is genuine so there's no way I will disappoint my supporters and Ghanaians", he said.

"I want to be the flagbearer of NPP and I will never change my mind.” The Assin Central legislator told Channel ‘MAK TV.

Source: Joseph Marfo
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: