I’ll never fault Russia for invading Ukraine; the US could have done same – Dr. Antwi-Danso

International relations expert Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Antwi-Danso says even the Pope would have attacked Ukraine

African countries have done no wrong by not taking a stand in the Russia-Ukraine war – Expert



Over 3000 civilians have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war – UN



International relations expert Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso has said that he will never fault the Russian Federation for evading their neighbouring country, Ukraine.



According to him, any country in the world in the position of Russia, including the United States of America (USA), would have also attacked Ukraine, asaaseradio.com reports.



Dr. Antwi-Danso added that the West, led by the USA, has succeeded in demonising Russia, saying they attacked Ukraine for no reason, but they (the West) could have done the same for the same reasons Russia is giving as justification to attack Ukraine.

“I’ll never stand anywhere and blame Russia for attacking Ukraine; that’s because America would have done it. The Pope, if he were the President of Russia, would have done it. What the Americans are doing is skewing the public minds and public opinion for nothing. They [Americans] would have done it,” he is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s Sunday Night programme.



The international relations expert further stated that Russia attacked Ukraine because it felt that its sovereignty was at stake but not because it was jealous of Ukraine, as some are saying.



“The Ukraine-Russia war is not [about] envy as people are saying. It’s not that Russia is pugnacious… that’s not the case. It could have been the Pope who is the President of Russia, and there could still be war; it’s a question of security issues,” he said.



“There’s no morality in international security. The survival of a state is so paramount that if you joke with it, there is war,” he added.



Also, Dr. Antwi-Danso said that African countries are not at fault for not taking a stand in the Russia-Ukraine war because there is no need for countries to take a stand in security matters.