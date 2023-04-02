I’ll not destroy my reputation because of politics - NDC Parliamentary aspirant

Aspiring parliamentary hopeful Twifo-Hemang-Lower Denkyira, Seth Agyapong-Mensah

An aspiring parliamentary hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Twifo-Hemang-Lower Denkyira Constituency of the Central, Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensah has debunked allegations that he is a card-bearing member of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He insists that he has never been an NPP member and challenged his critics to prove claims he belonged to the elephant family or incur his wrath.



A group calling itself the Movement for Positive Action (MoFPA) of the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) organized a press conference to call for the disqualification of Lawyer Agyapong-Mensah from contesting the Parliamentary primaries padding him with a litany of allegations including claims he is an alien.



Lawyer Agyapong-Mensah in response, has called on National and Regional vetting committees to treat the allegations by the faceless group with the contempt it deserve.



“As a lawyer, the last thing I will do to get a political power is to impersonate somebody because I know the effect of it so I will not destroy my image because of politics. I have never impersonated anybody and throw a challenge to them to prove” Lawyer Agyapong Mensah dared his critics.

“I think they are making that allegation because I defended some two NPP boys from Junkwa Krobo at court of free of charge because I see those boys as Denkyira and as a lawyer from Denkyira. I owed it a duty to my people to assist them when they are in difficulty” Lawyer Agyapong Mensah explained.



He vowed to work hard to make Hemang Lower Denkyira the stronghold of NDC, adding that he can only do that when everybody is on board to work with him to snatch the seat from Nthe PP.



“We need power at Hemang Lower Denkyira because we cannot gamble at this time and the only person who can get them the power and to take the seat from the incompetent NPP is nobody but Lawyer Seth Agyapong-Mensah” he disclosed.



“I will win and invite everybody to come on board because we need power. It’s doesn’t matter those who are writing petitions and holding press conferences, they will still be needed and I will invite them to come on board” he promised.