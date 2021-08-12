I’ll position GRASAG-AAMUSTED to respond to the needs of students — Clement Osei

Clement Osei is committed to the welfare of the students

Source: Michael Ofosu Afriyie, Contributor

A Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) presidential hopeful at the Akenten Appiah –Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)-Kumasi campus, Clement Osei says he is committed to positioning the association in a way that will make it responsive to the needs of students.

This, he noted, remains the single purpose driving his desire and ambition to occupy the position he has since advertised and campaigned for.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper over the weekend, Master Osei said every organization or association must be able to respond to the needs of its members.



Failure to do so, Master Osei noted, would show that it is unimportant to belong to the same or remain a member of the same.



Master Osei intimated that his desire is to build a GRASAG brand at AAMUSTED whereby the leadership would be focused on responding swiftly to the needs of students.



He also stressed the commitment to promote academic, social and general welfare of GRASAG members as well as provide a forum for members to discuss issues of mutual interest and benefit.



He said the plan is to harness the rich potential of graduate students on campus when elected so they can work to foster unity and champion initiatives that will better their lot.

The Presidential hopeful noted that GRASAG needs a paradigm shift from the business type of governance to a more pragmatic, robust and vibrant as well as purposeful leadership.



Master Osei promised to deal with student frustrations emanating from issues of dues and other matters on campus.



According to him, it is important that dues that are paid by students are used on prudent ventures and initiatives while providing a transparent account of the same to members in a timely manner.



When elected into office, Master Osei, who is popularly called ‘one man crusader’ in political circles assured the membership that with support from the executive committee the thesis and research grant would be looked into.



He promised to help GRASAG AAMUSTED to secure a parcel of land to build GRASAG hostel through a built, owned, operate and transfer system where the works and housing office would be in charge to construct it.