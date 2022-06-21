I'll refer Ofori Asiamah to privileges committee the next time he fails to appear before Parliament – Bagbin

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Ministers don’t decide when to appear before Parliament – Babgin to Ofori Asiamah

Failing to appear before Parliament is contempt of the house - Bagbin



Covid-19 fund accountability, no MoF business in Parliament – Bagbin to Ofori Asiamah



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a warning to the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, for failing to appear before the house after being summoned.



According to the Speaker, the failure of the minister to appear before the house without a proper notice amounts to contempt of Parliament.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, on June 21, 2022, Bagbin said that he will apply the rules of the house and refer Ofori Asiamah to the privileges committee of Parliament the next time he fails to appear before the house without any tangible reason.

“By the constitutional provision, if you all read Article 122, this (the minister not appearing before the house) constitutes contempt of the house. (Article 122) says that an act or omission which obstructs or impedes Parliament in the performance of its functions or which obstructs or impedes a member or officer of Parliament in the discharge of his duties, or affronts the dignity of Parliament, or which tends to either directly or indirectly produce that result, is contempt of Parliament.



“… I’m tempted to refer his (Ofori Asiamah's) conduct to the privileges committee but because of the intervention of leadership, I will resist that temptation today. But the next conduct tantamount to this behaviour will be referred to the privileges committee,” he said.



The Speaker, however, said that he will not honour the request of the minister for the questions he was to answer to be rescheduled to Thursday because ministers cannot dictate to the house when they want to appear before them.



He added that he will rather refer the question back to the business committee of the house for them to reschedule the date the minister has to appear before the house to answer the questions addressed to him.



On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, also failed to appear before the house to answer 16 questions which were mostly on Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure.

His failure to appear before the house led to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, issuing a directive for all businesses concerning the finance ministry to be put on hold.



“Until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement giving an explanation as to how the money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that ministry,” Bagbin said.



