I'll relocate to Ivory Coast if Ken Agyapong becomes NPP flagbearer – Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw (left) and Kennedy Agyapong (right)

Private legal practitioner and social commentator, Maurice Ampaw, has vowed to leave the shores of Ghana should the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, become the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong becoming a presidential candidate of the NPP would not only be a disaster for the party, but for the entire country.



Speaking in a Happy FM interview, shared on Facebook, the lawyer added that there is no way the Assin Central legislator will win the NPP presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.



“For me personally, if Kennedy Agyapong wins the NPP primaries, I will move to Ivory Coast and if John Mahama wins, I will go to Togo. I have already stated that there is no way Kennedy Agyapong can win.



“I cannot stay under Kennedy Agyapong’s presidency. I cannot fit into it. In the first place, he doesn’t have what it takes to be president. It will be a political disaster for the nation to even consider Ken as a presidential material to the extent that people would vote for him,” he said in Twi.



Maurice Ampaw further stated that Ken Agyapong does not have the markings of a president.



“That is not his area. He was created to fight for the poor not to become president. So, he has already done what he can. His is to fight for the poor and represent his constituency, he has finished doing this.”

He added that Ken becoming the presidential candidate of the NPP would mean that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the 2024 elections in advance.



