I’ll reshuffle ministers every two months if I become president - Kennedy Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of NPP, Kennedy Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said that he will undertake a ministerial reshuffle every two months if he is elected as the president of Ghana.

According to him, his assertion stems from the fact that allowing individuals to hold ministerial positions for too long could breed corruption and work without putting in their best efforts because they are assured of not being sacked.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) indicated that he wouldn’t tolerate misconduct from ministers hence anyone embroiled in corruption-related activities would be sacked with immediate effect if proven culpable.



He made the remark when he was quizzed on his take on the lack of regular ministerial reshuffle in the current Akufo-Addo-led government that has attracted criticisms from some members of the public and other political parties in the country.



“I have a problem with that [irregular ministerial reshuffle], that’s why some ministers behave with impunity and I have a very big problem with that. For me my reshuffle will not be two or four years, I will do it every two months. If you don’t work well and you embezzle state funds I will fire you. If we don’t do that we won't develop,” he said in an interview with Oman FM which Ghana Web monitored.



Kennedy Agyapong noted that he would not heed to the pleas of prominent personalities in the country when an appointee gets fired for breaching regulations.



“If you want to sack someone then pastors, kings, and politicians would be pleading on their behalf. Sometimes even when you have set up your own company then politicians will be threatening you. You can’t do that in any country.”

NPP's primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023. The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.



Watch the video below







SB/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



