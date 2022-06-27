I'll resign from NPP if the party says it supports gay rights - Ayeh-Paye

Blay never said he supports gay rights – Ayeh-Paye

Gay rights: Blay was stating his view, not the NPP's position - Ayeh-Paye



Leave homosexuals to enjoy themselves - Freddie Blay



Former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has said that he will resign from the party if the party states that it supports LGBTQ activities.



According to him, a recent statement by the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, which said that gay people should be left alone, is not the party's position.



The former MP, who said this in a UTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the NPP Chairman's statement did not categorically mean that he supports gay rights.

"NPP does not support activities of gay people... our party Chairman did not say he supports gay rights, he said they should be left alone to do what they want. There is a big difference between what Blay said and supporting gay rights. If you are beating someone and I ask you to stop beating the person, does it imply that I support the person? No.



"He (Blay) has also come out and said that the comments he made were his personal position and not that of the party. The day the NPP will come out to say that as a party, it supports gay rights, then I will leave the party," he said in Twi.



Freddie Blay is reported to have said that gays and lesbians should be allowed to enjoy themselves in Ghana.



According to mynewsgh.com, Blay said that even though he doesn't subscribe to the act, he does not have problems with people who have other tastes.



"In this case, I'm expressing my own opinion on the matter; I don't subscribe to gayism as a choice because I'm not attracted to men. But I don't want to go into people's bedrooms; I don't want to see what they are doing. If you want to be gay, then it should be your own problem," he said.

