I'll retain my seat as chairman even if contested by General Mosquito - Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel ofosu-Ampofo is the Chairman of the NDC

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has thrown a challenge to persons seeking to contest him in his quest to retain his seat in the party.

Ofosu-Ampofo is certain of victory even if his General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, decides to contest him.



Sources within the NDC have indicated that Aseidu Nketia has expressed interest in unseating Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



But, expressing how unperturbed he is by this development, the NDC Chairman argued that he is confident delegates of the party will renew his mandate based on his sterling performance in the last four years.



“I know everyone has a talent in the party, and my talent is that I am a party builder. I build the youth and give some opportunities to rise through the ranks of the party. The party is experiencing transformation and revolution under my leadership. Let me say that I will defend my title and retain my seat. In spite of whoever comes up against me, I will defend and retain my seat,” he told the host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The former Minister of Local Government also cautioned the party to tread cautiously, insisting that unity among the rank and file will cushion the NDC in its quest to snatch victory from the NPP.

“What we need now as a party is not flexing of muscles. I am not saying that competition is not good, but we must tread cautiously and protect the unity and cohesiveness of the party. When you are in opposition and you don’t have money, what you need is unity, and unity is strength,” he added.



EA/BOG