I’ll run for NPP flagbearer slot – Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has indicated publicly that he intends to run for president on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general elections.

“Today, I want to make it clear. As soon as the party allows for nominations to be filed for the flagbearer of the party, I will file”, he said on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.



“The party has rules and regulations, and we don’t need to jump the gun and when the time comes, you will know the warmth of the youth because my message resonates with them”, he said.



According to him, “they see, in me, the hope of our political tradition because I have worked under all the leadership of this party.”



Mr. Agyepong was welcomed back into the NPP in 2021 after he was suspended in 2015 along with the then-National Chairman, Mr. Paul Afoko, and the then-National Vice Chairman, Mr. Sammy Crabbe, for misconduct.

As a consequence of the lifting of the suspension, his membership in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Steering Committee, and the National Council, was restored.



Mr. Agyepong, who has run for the flagbearer slot before, said he “feels the pulse of the people of this country and has empathy because of what I have been through”.



“I have seen the daily trajectory of the Ghanaian people and I think that there is an opportunity to change that narrative”, he told Accra-based Citi TV in an interview on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.



He said the NPP needs “harmony to rejuvenate the base of our party and the enthusiasm of our grassroots, campaign and win the election. I believe that our party has a lot more core members, but we have to reach out to the neutrals.”