I’ll seize all affordable houses units give them to the poor – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Flagbearer aspirant Hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has promised to take back affordable houses that have been bought by rich people in the country.

According to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the action of these individuals defies the government’s dream of providing accommodation to the poor.



“We will take it back from all those people in high positions of trust who have bought the houses in the name of their wives and children and give it to the ordinary workers”, he threatened.



Speaking an in an interview in the US, the “Showdown” man stressed that, the most worrying aspect of the whole situation is that, after the Former President John Akyekum Kufuor could not complete the Asokore Mampong affordable housing project, the late Prof Atta Mills left it to rot and started his own.

“President Akufo-Addo has also started construction of a new housing project leaving the old ones to rot. Under my administration, it won’t happen”, he assured.



He further insisted that, when he is given the opportunity to govern Ghana as the President, he will renovate all abandoned housing projects to make them fit for purposes.