I’ll stop my pastoral work if NPP wins 2024 elections – Kumchacha

Leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei

The founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Kumchacha, has said that he will end his pastoral work should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the 2024 elections.

He is optimistic that the governing NPP will go into opposition in 2024.



“I’ve said this on several platforms, and I will continue to say that in 2024 if it is Ken or Bawumia, I’ve said that the NPP will go into opposition. If we vote in 2024 and the NPP is retained in power, I will stop my pastoral work,” he said.



He continued, “I wanted Hon. Ken to come. This is because Bawumia does not have the weight to contest. I believe that I am the best candidate, and if I’m not voted for, they should vote for Kyiriabosom because we have tried the NDC and the NPP and have not made any progress”.

Kumchacha indicated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been Vice President, and nothing seems to have changed, so making him president will be of no use to the country.



“Bawumia has been a vice president all these years, and nothing has changed about Ghana. This government has subjected the people of Ghana to a lot of hardship and pain while they live on their high horses. Even Kennedy Agyapong, who contested, knows that they will lose in 2024. He is preparing himself for 2032,” he said on Accra-based UTV.