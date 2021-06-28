I'll support my Minister to deliver on Akufo-Addo's education agenda - Ntim Fordjour

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education

Deputy Education Minister Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has expressed his commitment to serving his constituents and Ghanaians, Joy News has reported.



On Friday, June 25, 2021, 39 deputy ministers were sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Ministers of state, the deputy education minister extolled the president for having confidence in him.

“I’m grateful to the Lord Most High for His exceptional favour, and to President of the Republic Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in me.



“In humility and poise, I do accept the responsibility to serve my country and constituents conscientiously. So, help me, God!” he posted on his social media handles shortly after the swearing-in.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour also indicated his willingness to work around the clock to help make Ghana the Education Hub of Africa.



"I'll support my minister make Ghana the Education Hub of Africa. I will serve as one of two deputy ministers to the substantive Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum," he said.



During his time before parliament's appointments committee in May, Mr Ntim Fordjour was confident that the Free Senior High School Programme will transform the education sector.

“When the population is highly educated, it will be on the path of development. I have always been enthusiastic about investments in free SHS. Many students are having access to quality education now,” he noted.



The deputy minister is poised to drive the education transformation agenda of President Akufo-Addo, particularly, expanding access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.



“Every policy cycle has in itself monitoring and evaluation and formative reviews such that the objectives would have to be kept on track and deviating parameters are kept on track… So, we will continue monitoring so that any feedback that needs addressing, will be addressed with alacrity.



“I will support my minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to build a solid education system and make Ghana the education hub of Africa,” as quoted by Joy News.