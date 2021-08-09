I’ll suppress and repress corruption - Kissi Agyebeng reiterates

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

Source: 3news

The newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has reiterated his resolve to suppress corruption to the barest minimum.

Interacting with the media on his first day in office, Mr. Agyebeng said he is committed to ensuring the constitutional provision that established the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is strictly adhered to.



Kissi Agyebeng swore the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy on Thursday, August 5 as administered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



After going through vetting by the Appointments Committee, Parliament unanimously approved his nomination.



He becomes the second person to occupy the office after Martin Amidu resigned in November 2020 amidst some controversies.

After being taken round the Office by the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey, the Special Prosecutor said: "We are kick-starting right away.



“As I promised Ghanaians during my vetting, we are going to deliver our mandate as per the Act and LI and ensure corruption is suppressed and repressed to the barest minimum.”



Prior to his appointment, Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the University of Ghana Law faculty for 15 years, teaching and researching Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing.