I’ll unite all factions to break the 8 – Odeneho Kwaku Appiah sets eyes on Ashanti NPP Chairmanship

Ashanti regional chairman hopeful of the ruling Npp, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Ashanti regional Chairman hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, says he signifies the unity the party needs to ‘ break the 8’.

According to Kwaku Appiah, the NPP needs someone who is a unifier and ready to mobilize people to work for the betterment of the party.



He further stated that party management is communal labor and not a one-man affair adding that a vote for him is a vote for unity.



Speaking on Hello FM on Thursday, March 10, he maintained that if pride and the character of claiming supremacy in the party in the Ashanti Region are not discouraged, it will be difficult for the party to ‘break the 8’.



“This is the time NPP needs to bring onboard everyone to propagate the good work the party has done over the years. I think we have to work together, think together, decide together and solve issues together. The encouraging division will be problematic for the party, He stated.

He hinted that no single person in the party has single-handedly financed the party in the Ashanti Region. ‘it has never happened, he stressed.



“In the history of our body politics, no single man has single-handedly financed the party. The party has in all elections conducted solicited for funds from traders and individuals to Finance our campaigns. Let no one is deceived”



He later called on party faithful to come together and form a united front, adding ‘it is the only way to break the eight’.