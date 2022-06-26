14
I’ll use Col. I.K Acheampong’s template to govern Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong334 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he will use Col. I.K Acheampong’s template to govern Ghana.

According to him, Acheampong is the President of Ghana he trusted and believed in his philosophies.

“For me the President I trust and believed in his philosophies was Col. I.K Acheampong. When Ghana moved cars from left to right under his watch did you hear of any accidents? During his time the only radio station was GBC but because he got the people involved and Ghanaians bought into it. Acheampong brought walatu walasa, he brought feed yourself.

Chief Executives and Chief Directors were planting plantain and Garden eggs. For the first time in Acheampong’s time we were exporting rice to Burkina and the Saharan. I believe in practicalism, I don’t believe in theory,” he said on Sunyani-based Sun City Radio.

On who are his favourites in the upcoming National Party Officers election, Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he has no favourite because he can work with anyone in the party.

“I have no favourites. I can work with whoever is elected. When this is done, it will help us build unity in the party. I have come to realize that the open support and declaration for a particular candidate disunites the party. This time I decided to stay away. Any member of the NPP who wins, I’m ready to work with them. I ask the NPP executives to vote for me to become the flagbearer and the party power will be given to the National Executives and the executives at all levels.”

