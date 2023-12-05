I'll win back Ablekuma Central seat for NPP – Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, has stated high confidence that he will be elected Member of Parliament in 2024.

As a result, he has asked the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the National Democratic Congress, Dan Abdul-Latif, to prepare for the battle ahead.



The presidential aide expressed optimism about regaining the seat in 2024.



Jefferson Sackey was elected as the party’s candidate in the orphan constituencies over the weekend.

He received 539 votes, while Ebenezer Nartey received 441 votes, Collins Amoah received 493 votes, and Larry Anyetei Adjei received 11 votes.



Addressing journalists after being declared winner, Mr Sackey said “Latif should be ready because there is a new energy that is in Ablekuma Central Constituency now and there is a wave of change.”



“There is new hope that is coming so he should just brace himself. But I can assure them that in the 2024 elections, we are taking back our [NPP] seat.”