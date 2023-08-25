I’ll work to bring back NDC to power – Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah

The newly appointed Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah has said he will work hard to bring the party back to power.

In a statement to accept to take charge of the NDC Elections and IT Directorate, Dr. Omane Boamah stated that he is humbled by the appointment.



“I am excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team. Our team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC Presidential Primaries and the Assin North Constituency Parliamentary by-election.



“To our Leader and 2024 flag bearer, President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the entire NDC leadership and supporters, I promise to work tirelessly and contribute my best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections,” Dr. Omane Boamah stated.

He continued: “With my experience as the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and my understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, I commit to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 07, 2025.



“We did it together in 2008 and came out of opposition. We must repeat it in 2024 to build the Ghana we want together.”