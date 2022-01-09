I’ll work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God - Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has promised to work to make things better for Ghanaians with the help of God.

The President asserted that he remains resolute in discharging his duties as head of government despite the criticisms thrown at him.



According to him, he is unperturbed about the numerous attacks that have come his way and that of his government in recent times.



He averred that he knows how to work to better the lives of Ghanaians as President of the land.



He was speaking at a special church service for the first family at the Jubilee House.

The President stated that he has faced criticism over its management of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.



But responding he said: “We see this as part of the work we have to do for the people of Ghana, and we prepared to be open to all kinds of statements; some malicious, some in good faith. But then we take it all on board.”



“We are trying to build an open society and a nation that guarantees freedoms of all sorts, so those who are in the front of it have to have the temperament and psyche that enables them to tolerate whatever is said and in many cases be able to divine some hidden truths in what is said,” the president said.



He further posited that the criticisms “enables us to be able to tolerate many of the slings and arrows that are thrown at us in this house.”