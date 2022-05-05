I lost an opportunity to be a medical doctor due to my addiction to drugs - Reformed addict

The ex-addicts addiction to drugs cost him his education

A reformed drug addict Nana Yaw has disclosed how he missed out on becoming a medical doctor due to his addiction to drugs.

According to him, his addiction to hard drugs including marijuana deprived him of his education and the opportunity to have been a doctor.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on his experience with drugs and the opportunities he missed.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that he chose fraud over education due to his addiction to drugs.



He said, "I was forced to choose between my education and fraud. I settled on fraud because I needed money to satisfy my addiction to the drugs. My eye-opener was drugs, and before I closed my eyes in the evening the drugs were my eye closer.

"I could have been a medical doctor today, but my addiction to drugs deprived me of this opportunity,” he added.



He said his addiction moved from a casual user to an addict, and it was difficult for him since he had to defraud people so he could raise to satisfy his addiction.



He revealed it took the help of Chosen Generation of Jesus Christ, a non-governmental organization helping addicts of drugs and alcoholism to stop.