I lost my family, land and other properties while in prison – Farmer who was wrongly jailed

A farmer, who spent five years in prison without being convicted, has disclosed that he washed the clothes of fellow inmates in order to survive whiles in prison.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Kwabena Letteh, said that each inmate is entitled to a paltry GH1.80 as feeding fee daily.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, he stated that though the prison officers at the Koforidua Prisons were good to them, his major challenge had to do with food.



“I resorted to doing menial jobs like washing clothes for other prisoners in order to get something little to eat…,” he told host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.



A teary Mr. Letteh, while responding to a question about payment for the laundry services he offered, retorted that the prisoners have no money. The mode of payment for his services was left over food from his clients.



He explained that the inmates give him left over kenkey or food brought by their visitors because the prison food was neither nutritious nor sufficient.

He further noted that while in prison, he lost both his elder brother and mother without knowing.



Meanwhile, Mr. Letteh, who is a father of four children has lost his house and his only property – his farm while in prison.



Executive Director of POS Foundation, Mr. Jonathan Osei Owusu, who played a crucial role in the release of Mr. Letteh said that he felt sad listening to the latter’s story.



Mr. Osei Owusu, who through his foundation fights for the release of remand persons in prison, explained that Mr. Letteh suffered an injustice due to gross misconduct from the prosecuting CID officer.



He noted that a circuit court at Mampong struck out the case of the accused thus, he finds it difficult to understand why the officer abandoned Mr. Letteh at the prison for five years instead of releasing him.

The POS Foundation founder revealed that by virtue of the Justice for All initiative which began in 2007, the remand population in Ghana has reduced from 33% to 12%, a feat worth celebrating.



