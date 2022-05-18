0
I’m a better strategist, competent and kowledgeable to be NPP’s G/A Youth Organizer - Akonoba

Isaac Asare,, Isaac Asare, Former Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party youth organizer, Isaac Asare, aka Akonoba, has on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, filed his nomination to contest in the Greater Accra Regional contest as Youth Organizer.

Speaking to some journalists after filing his nomination, he described the current organizer, Moses Abhor, as a failure.

In his view, the current leader failed to unite the face of the party in the region, a situation he lamented led to agitations and tension in the region.

Akonoba indicated that in 2016, the party worked so hard in the region securing 21 seats but going into the 2020 polls, the current organizer failed to mobilize the various organizers in the constituency in the region.

He further described the leadership of Abhor as a one-man show adding "that affected the quality of work of the youth organizers in the region.

"The current statistics in the Greater Accra Region are very bad. From 21 seats to 14 seats in the Greater Accra Region is not the best. He did what he could. But his best was not good enough.”

