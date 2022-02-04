I’m a proud NPP member but I’m against their conduct – Captain Smart

Captain Smart

Captain Smart has said he is a proud member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence, he is not against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party.

Rather, he said, he is against the policies and the way the administration is steering the affairs of the country.



The broadcaster told his colleague at Media General, Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, February 4 that he supports policies such as the free Senior High School (free SHS ) which in his view, is the best policy of this administration.



However, he said, he looks forward to the day the President can also visit the same hospitals that the ordinary people go to for medical attention. That he said would indicate that the health sector has been fixed.



He also wants the children of the Education and Energy Ministers, Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh respectively, to enroll their children in any of the public basic schools as a sign of fixing the challenges in the public schools.



"I am not against Nana Addo, and NPP, I am against their policies,” he said after narrating his ordeal in police custody following his arrest and detention on Wednesday.

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was released on bail on Thursday, February 3 after he met all the bail conditions at the Accra Circuit Court 8 to secure his release from police custody.



Captain and another staff of Onua Tv, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy) were detained at the National Security office. This followed a hearing at the Circuit Court in Accra today Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



The court granted them bail after they had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.



After the court granted them bail around 10:45am the investigator who handled the matter took the four sureties to verify their places of abode.



The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office and they stayed there for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.

After three hours at the National Security, one officer (Eric Osei) went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode. This process was delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.



The court closed at 4pm at which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the officers took the two suspects to National Security and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.



The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had order from above to bring them back to the office of the National Security.