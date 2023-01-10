'I’m alive today because God wanted to give me another chance' - Chieftaincy Minister

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Chieftaincy Minister and MP for Ahanta West

Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency and Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, says God’s assignment for him on earth to serve his constituents and the people of Ghana is not over.

According to him, God wanted to give him a second chance to live so he could finish what he [Ebenezer Kojo Kum] had started.



Mr. Ebenezer Kojo Kum said this when he held a thanksgiving service at the Wesley Methodist Church in Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region to thank God for healing him after a long illness.



The service brought together some high-profile personalities, including the former Railways Minister and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, traditional rulers, colleague law practitioners, and other dignitaries.



Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who is representing the Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the 11th of February,2022 suffered a stroke, rendering him incapacitated in the performance of several of his duties.

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister and MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum recounted how he survived at the Intensive Care Unit.



“I remember on that fateful 11th February 2022 when my lifeless body was lying at the Intensive Care Unit, it wasn’t easy for me, my wife was by my side, and all my friends and God showed me his mercies”



“As I speak today whenever my wife hears the sound of an Ambulance, she prays and asks God to be with the person” he sadly said.



Mr. Kojo Kum thanked President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia for their immense support and asked the good people of Ahanta West to honour and appreciate them by voting massively for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 General Elections.