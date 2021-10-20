I’m blamed for Odartey Lamptey’s divorce – Wife

Nii Odartey Lamptey with his family

• Nii Odartey Lamptey's wife says she is blamed for her husband's divorce

• She said people abuse her on social media



• Odartey Lamptey married Ruweida Yakubu after dissolution of his marriage



Ruweida Yakubu, the wife of Nii Odartey Lamptey, former Black Stars player, has said she is blamed for her husband’s divorce from his ex-wife, Gloria Odartey Lamptey.



Speaking to TV3’s Bela Mundi on how she deals with issues surrounding her husband’s ‘messy’ divorce, Ruweida Yakubu said, it was uncomfortable for her to be in the midst of brouhaha but she tried her best to perform her legal duties as a wife to her husband.



“I am a human being. I have feelings, and when the whole divorce brouhaha started, I was also sad for him. I tried to encourage him and asked him to be patient, supporting him and helping him with prayers to help him out of his challenges,” she explained.



Recounting how some people attacked her verbally on social media, Yakubu, who is now into tennis said, she tried to take all the derogatory comments in her stride and move on.

She indicated that, she and her husband have over the years tried as much as they could to take things slowly as they unfold.



“The last time something came up, and people were on social media making harsh commentaries, saying that my husband is too soft, was not man enough and urging him to go and attack his ex and lots of harsh words, I felt that was too much for him and even the kids.



“I have had people attack me verbally, and I remember one time in a market, a woman saw me and started hurling insults at me that I am the cause of the mess, but I didn’t talk. But, as a family, we are dealing with it on a low level,” she said.



Nii Odartey Lamptey got married to Ruweida Yakubu following the dissolution of his marriage to his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.



This was after DNA tests on all three children revealed that, Odartey Lamptey is not the father of the children.



