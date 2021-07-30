I’m bowing out with pride – Outgoing IGP

A Pull-Out Ceremony was held for the outgoing IGP at the National Police Training School today

Outgoing Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has underscored the role played by the Ghana Police Service in the maintenance of peace and security under his tenure.

He said in the midst of resource constraints, the Service has supported Ghana to attain global recognition.



He made this known in his remarks during a Pull-Out Ceremony held in his honour at the National Police Training School on Friday, July 30.



“I am bowing out today with pride and a strong conviction that this Service is blessed with a number of committed officers who are going to support the incoming IGP to successfully continue from where I left,” he stated.



“It is important to underline that the role of the security agencies, which is internally led by the police service, cannot be overemphasized.”

He is of the firm belief that “we can do more to become one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with the rest of leadership and supply of resources to the service”.



He called for support for his successor, George Akuffo Dampare, who takes over from him with effect from Sunday, August 1.



“It is in this vein, that I want to encourage all personnel of the service and the good people of this country to give the necessary support to the incoming IGP and his administration to discharge the core mandate of the police service in maintaining law and order.”