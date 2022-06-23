I'm committed to improve transport industry in Ghana - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo is the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has reiterated his commitment to promote and enhance commercial transport operations to increase productivity and to reduce the high incidence of road crashes.

He noted that road transport accounted for 94 per cent of movement of both passengers and goods but was plagued with many difficulties.



“Unfortunately, the management of our road transport system in terms of the operations of the fleet of vehicles, the regulatory environment, fleet renewal and safety leaves much to be desired”, he said.

According to him, the situation had made road transport uncompetitive, unprofitable and therefore unattractive to run.



“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that when I become President of Ghana, I will enhance a laudable private sector initiative and hope that together we will work towards transforming our transport system into the efficient transportation system we see and so much admire in the developed world”, he told Accra-based Happy FM.