I’m confident Mahama will lead NDC into election 2024 – Prof Joshua Alabi

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, has said he is very confident former President John Dramani Mahama will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister made this statement when he was speaking on behalf of the former President Mahama at the 46th edition of the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress at Daboya in the Savannah Region.



Prof Alabi expressed how dear the event was to former President Mahama.



He said President Mahama, had wished to be present in person but for the change in date by the organizers which coincided with an earlier scheduled international engagement.



Prof. Alabi, stated that the former President is a proud son of Gonjaland, therefore his achievements should inspire the youths to harness their potentials for not just the good of Gonjaland but Ghana as a whole.



On behalf of the former President, Prof Alabi, thanked the Association and the people of Gonja, for massively supporting and voting for President Mahama during the 2020 presidential elections.



He said it was a demonstration of their love for him.

He urged the people to give him more votes than they did previously in 2024.



He said the warrior spirit of the Gonja people inspired by the founder of Gonjaland, King Jakpa, is what keeps former President Mahama moving on forward.



President Mahama, according to Prof. Alabi, was pained that Ghana is currently experiencing needless challenges and will require very active, focused and productive youths for resuscitation.



He, therefore, challenged the youth to take their education seriously in order to be prepared for the task ahead. He also urged them not to downplay the dangers of the COVID pandemic and should observe the protocols.



Prof. Alabi said President Mahama, desires that the Association members will be tolerant of divergence political views and must not allow party politics to create unnecessary tension among them.



Prof Alabi, was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NDC, Members of Parliament from the region, NDC former ministers of state regional and constituency executives of the NDC.