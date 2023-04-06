I’m determined to break my 89.7% record in the 2020 parliamentary election – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that he is determined to break his record in parliamentary elections in 2024.

He noted that even though he secured the highest percentage score of 89.7% in the parliamentary elections, he is not complacent about it and word through hard work, responsive and innovative leadership, increase his percentage score in 2024.



“In 2020 my beloved North Tongu secured the widest victory margin across all 275 constituencies in Ghana by obtaining an impressive 89.7%.



"We are determined to break our own record in 2024 through hardwork, responsive & innovative leadership.There shall be no complacency. May God help us,” he declared.



He made the statement on social media after being successfully vetted by his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to contest in parliamentary elections in 2024.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been MP for North Tongu since January 2013 after winning the parliamentary election in 2012.



