I’m determined to project Amapiano in West Africa – Skeleton Wan

Talented dancehall artist, Desmond Kyei (Skeleton Wan)

Up and coming dancehall artist Desmond Kyei popularly known as Skeleton Wan has spoken of his dream to expose Ghana, his birth country, and the West African sub-region to the popular Southern African sound, Amapiono.

Speaking in a no-holds-barred interview on South Africa’s Lesedi SABC Fm, the youngster said the dominance of Amapiano on the continent is mind-blowing adding that Ghanaians have come to accept Amapiano.



“Let me confess, right now Amapiano is doing good in Africa and you wouldn’t imagine how Ghanaians have accepted Amapiano.



"You pass here and there and you hear Amapiano South African languages and it feels good. I am trying to project my country and West Africa in Amapiano,” he said as he tours the country to promote his single ‘Catchy Vibes’ features Ntosh Gazi, DJ Shampli & O71 Nelly The Master Beat.



When asked about the support he has received from his home country, Ghana, he said his music is widely patronised, however, he believes there is a bigger market for him internationally hence the reason he tours several African countries.

“In Ghana, they support a lot I won’t lie to you but looking at me, I am someone who dreams very big. I just don’t want to be in one corner and that’s why I am trying hard to reach out internationally so I get known.”



Skeleton Wan who is currently signed to HDMEZ Records LLC USA is also a songwriter who has calved a niche as a promising act.



Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths.