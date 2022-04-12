I’m disappointed in how govt has handled matters of corruption – Prof Gyimah-Boadi

Co-founder of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi

Prof Gyimah-Boadi says government has not been proactive in fighting corruption

Govt only interested in holding officials of previous administration accountable - Gyimah-Boadi



Kufuor held his appointees accountable - Gyimah-Boadi



Co-founder of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, has expressed his disappointment with the commitment of the Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo-led government to the fight against corruption.



He said that, even though conditions necessary to fight corruption in the country had been created, the government has not properly handled corruption-related issues, particularly those that some government officials have been fingered in, asaaseradio.com reports.



He indicated that the conditions, which include an independent media, the establishment of agencies to fight corruption like the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the passage of the Right to Information Bill, are important to ensuring accountability and transparency, but their impact is not being rightly felt.



“I see all of these as conditions where we can sustain and deepen the fight against corruption. I am, however, disappointed, especially in the current administration for its handling of allegations of corruption against its own members,” Prof Gyimah-Boadi is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio.