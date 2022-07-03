3
I'm disappointed in you, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama - Kwabena Agyapong tells Sefa Kayi

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Former General Secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong says he's disappointed in Kwami Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama for not coming to his aid when he was accused of misconduct leading to his suspension.

"I'm disappointed in you all" he said during a one-on-one on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Listen to him in the video below:

