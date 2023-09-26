I’m doing NPP a favour not the other way round – Alan talks power-sharing, unity govt

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, former trade minister and one-time flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given supplementary reasons why his resignation from the party and bid to run as an independent presidential candidate will inure to the benefit of the party he helped found.

He reiterated in an interview with Accra-based TV3 hours after announcing his resignation that his move will save the party from landing in opposition after the 2024 general elections.



“I did make the point in my statement that if you look at all the surveys that have been conducted locally and internationally, the general elections is going to be a very difficult one for the NPP.



“So, in actual fact, by standing as an independent candidate who has roots from the NPP as a founding member, I am providing an opportunity for the NPP to be able to be part of a future government rather than risking possibility of going into opposition with no dividends,” he said.



Without giving details, the former diplomat added that if he becomes president, his former party stands to benefit from a power-sharing arrangement and other political alignments.



“I am rather creating a future for the party still to be part of a power-sharing arrangement under a government of national unity, I am doing them a favour not the other way round,” he stressed.

Alan came a distant third in the NPP Super Delegates Conference of August 26, trailing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.



He subsequently withdrew from the main primary citing attacks on his followers, an unfair playing field and distrust of the processes going forward.



With Alan out, the four aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The winner of the primary will become a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



He shall also lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.

