'I'm educated than you' - Abronye DC hits hard at A Plus

The Bono regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has taken a hard-hitting, nasty swipe at Kwame A Plus, for the latter's earlier comments on him.



The musician turned political analyst, A Plus, had posted on Facebook, “Listen to what Abronye said about John Mahama.



“This is what I mean by ‘some NPP communicators are always one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital.’ Ghana Police Service all eyes are on you today.”

The post was accompanied by a video of the exact comments that Abronye made on Hot FM, to the effect that former president, John Dramani Mahama, was conniving with Al Qaeda to conduct a coup in the country.



These comments eventually got Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, into trouble with the law but has since been released on a GHC100,000 bail with two sureties.



But Abronye DC has failed to let sleeping dogs lie.



In a reply to Kwame A Plus, in a video shared by Dowona TV on Facebook, the controversial NPP chairman described the former as someone ungrateful.



He added that on many scales, he (Abronye) is far better than A Plus and that the former is only behaving this way because her didn’t get what he wanted from the NPP when they came into office.

“A Plus, I am not competing with you on anything: I am more intelligent than you are, I am better educated than you, I have better certificates than you, you sit exams and you fail (insults). After you are done smoking your wee, write a petition that I said you were taking fuel from the Castle and I stopped you.



“Having followed NPP for a short while, when we came into power, he was standing at the harbour, using the names of big time NPP members to attract contracts and he thought that was enough for him to be given all contracts. After all these, he said he got nothing from the NPP.



“What campaign did you lead that earned you the contract to lift oil from BOST, and you were given fuel but it is because of your greed that you no longer have these things… has your father achieved in this life than Akufo-Addo has? Nana Addo’s fingernails alone have achieved more than your father,” he said.



