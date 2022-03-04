I’m excited about the commitment of Diasporans to help build the country – Samira Bawumia

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana’s Vice-President, has expressed excitement about the commitment of the Diasporan returnees to help build the country.

“I am particularly excited about their commitment to encourage their fellow Diasporans to help build the equitable and prosperous society we all envisage,” Mrs. Bawumia noted in a Facebook post.



The wife of the Vice-President was the guest of honor at the Ghana Action Forum, held in Accra on Thursday, 3 March 2022.



The event was on the theme: "Bridging Home & Abroad for Ghana’s Development".

The Ghana Action Forum is endorsed by ‘Beyond the Return’, with key partners including Diaspora Affairs under the Office of the President and Ghana Tourism Development Company.



Along with the event’s strong corporate and governmental support, the Ghana Action brought together some of Ghana’s top industry leaders, shakers, movers, and influencers to participate in panel conversations and deliver keynote speeches highlighting key challenges, opportunities while proposing strategic solutions to engage diasporans with Ghana.