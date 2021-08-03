I’m excited even NPP members are realizing there is hardship - PPP Official

PPP Director of Operations, Divine Nkrumah

Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah, has said he is a happy man today because people are beginning to admit that there is hardship and suffering in the country.

In a post on his Facebook page, Divine Nkrumah posited that he felt he was the only one experiencing hardship and suffering in Ghana.



He stated that he also feels happy that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are also making claims that there is hardship and joblessness despite campaigning for 'four more to do more.'



The young politician said hardship and suffering have no political colour, and for people to finally admit that there was hardship going on in the country, he was excited.



Divine Nkrumah's full post:



These days, anytime I hear someone or people complain about their struggles and hardship in the country, I become overly excited. When somebody tells me he/she is broke, I become happy paa and even 'booze on top' sometimes..



And especially when my "four more" friends also come to me to complain about hardship and joblessness, I laugh saa.. Words alone can't explicate the kind of joy I derive from hearing such horrible stories from others..

Honestly, I thought I was the only one suffering; now I take a little solace in the fact that I'm not the only one suffering. Fortunately, HARDSHIP and SUFFERING knows no political colouration.



Let's all enjoy the suffering together until we get to the point of chewing ourselves.. People are now beginning to come to the realization of the source of their plight.



In Ghana today, the hardship of providing for one's family is real.



Warning: Those of you looking up to me, me too I don't have.. Thanks for understanding



Enema Syringe go smell, but Anus too go suffer



