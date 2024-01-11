I’m going to win Asante-Akim Central NPP primaries – NEIP boss speaks after arrest

Kofi OFosu Nkansah, arrested NEIP boss

Aspiring New Patriotic Party(NPP)parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akim Central Constituency and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has, upon his release from the custody of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), announced that he is hale and hearty and poised to win the NPP parliamentary primary election in the Asante Akim Central Constituency come January 27, 2024.

Mr Ofosu Nkansah was earlier today [ January 10, 2024] arrested and taken to the offices of the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) for interrogation in respect of alleged vote-buying claims in his Constituency.



According to the NPP Constituency Secretary for Asante Akim Central, Mr Ofosu Nkansah was arrested for giving NPP delegates in the Constituency GHC 500 each as a Christmas present.



“I’m fine folks. We are winning AAC primaries on Jan 27. Afa,” he wrote on social media upon his release.

Mr Ofosu Nkansah is competing with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who has been accused of orchestrating his arrest, for the nod to represent the NPP in the 2024 elections.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is yet to release any information on the arrest of Mr Ofosu Nkansah.