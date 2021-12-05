I’m grateful to be named by Forbes as African of the Year – Akufo-Addo

Forbes unveiling on Friday 3 December, 2021 of Nana Akufo-Addo as the African of the Year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is grateful for being recognized by Forbes Magazine as the 2021 African of the Year.

Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named him as the African of the Year.



“@NAkufoAddo, Ghana’s President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #NanaAkufoAddo,” Forbes Africa tweeted.

Reacting to this announcement, President Akufo-Addo is reported to have told the CNBC Africa, that he was grateful for the recognition.



He said. “Thanks very much for recognizing the work that we are doing here in Ghana. For the African version of the magazine to pick me, I’m very grateful for me.”