I’m grateful to you, your decision to pay for my forms and filing fee has encouraged me to do more – Jomoro MP

Dorcas Afo Toffey MP for Jomoro

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro, has expressed gratitude to advocates and constituents who paid for her nomination forms.

The MP stated in a statement that she was overwhelmed by the kind gesture of her constituents.



The MP added that her attention had also been drawn to a decision by some teachers, traders, market women, and other constituents to pay for her filing fee of Ghc20,000.



Read her full statement below



EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE TO CONSTITUENTS AND ADVOCATES FOR OVERPAYMENT OF NOMINATION FORM & FILING FEES.



My attention has been drawn to publications that a philanthropist and a staunch supporter of mine, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region has paid for my nomination form as I prepare to seek re-election in 2024.

Again, I am also aware that some admirers and friends, who are mostly farmers, traders, teachers, executives and businessmen and women in my Constituency have pledged to pay for the filing fee of GH¢20,000.



Let me say how overwhelmed I am when I heard about the move by these individuals, especially, Mr Paul Nyamekeh, who hails from Bonyere but resides at Jaway Wharf and paid a whooping GH¢5,000 nomination form.



This gives me courage and support from the people of Jomoro and I will promise to work for you as your MP and political leader.



My gratitude also goes to the traders and admirers who are making such contributions to pay for my filing fee, many of who I do not know personally.



Your gesture tells me that I am working for you as your MP and I promise to work harder than I am doing now.

Let us continue working together and encourage each other as we build Jomoro and Ghana together.



I thank you and God bless us all.



#togetherwecan