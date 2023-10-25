I’m hearing one lie everyday – Bawumia decries rough tactics by opponents ahead of Nov. 4

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has lamented the spate at which some opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential flagbearership race are churning out lies about him ahead of the November 4 primaries.

Bawumia told delegates in the Tatale-Sanguli constituency in the Northern Region on Tuesday 24 October, 2023; that he was hearing one lie about his person or his position on issues each day.



“I am hearing a different lie everyday as I am sitting down and watching what they are saying,” he stated alleging that the unnamed opponents were bent on creating disunity within the rank and file of the NPP.



He specifically addressed three lies which he said had come up recently, addressing first, the claim of Kennedy Agyapong that the VP’s campaign had bought the votes of some super delegates with 100,000 cedis and pickup trucks.



“They say I have given all constituency chairmen, 275 constituency chairmen a hundred thousand cedis (GHc100,000.00), and a pick-up. Have you seen any pick-up here for your chairman? This is just a ridiculous lie” Vice-President Bawumia added.



Bawumia also addressed the issue of him being allegedly opposed to expanding the electoral college stating that it could not be far from the truth.

“How can this happen? It is not possible for me to stop polling station executives and electoral area coordinators from voting. This was a national conference decision and I was very supportive of expanding the electoral college to allow polling station executives and electoral area coordinators to vote and by the grace of God, they will continue to vote,” he stated.



The last issue he raised was with the rumoured position that sitting Members of Parliament want to be allowed to go unopposed in the 2024 polls, a position he is said to be in support of.



He said: “How can I say that? The party’s constitution cannot even allow that. This party is stronger when we have democracy working and so, I will never say any sitting MP must go unopposed. There must be consensus in all constituencies and so that lie should be left alone” Dr Bawumia remarked.



“But as I have said, their tactic is that “if you miss the ball, don’t miss the man,” but as for this one, they will miss the man because we will not allow their lies to take root.”





