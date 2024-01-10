‘I’m here to serve’ – Adutwum expresses willingness to serve as Bawumia’s running mate

Dr Bawumia and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has openly declared his readiness to serve as the running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe affirmed his availability to contribute his services to Ghana whenever called upon.



“I am here to serve my nation, in any capacity I find myself I will serve this nation,” Dr Adutwum said.



The race for Dr Bawumia’s running mate in the upcoming general elections has seen the emergence of notable names, including Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

In a departure from the NPP’s usual practice, the party granted Dr. Bawumia additional time to select his running mate in December last year.



The party’s National Council, having the authority to make exceptions to party rules, agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.



This decision provides Dr. Bawumia with an extended timeframe to carefully consider his options and select the most suitable candidate for his running mate.