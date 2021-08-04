I’m hopeful #FixTheCountry demo would be impactful - Ablakwa

Hundreds of Ghanaians flooded the streets of Accra for the #FixTheCountry protest

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he is hopeful the #FixTheCountry demonstration will be impactful.

He commended the organizers for their resilience and determination despite the several attempts to stop the demonstration.



The protesters on Wednesday morning converged at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



They are expected to march through the principal streets of Accra and finally end at Blackstar Square in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.



“The protest march will go through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, to Farisco Traffic Lights. We will then take a left towards TUC, then continue on the road leading past Kinbu Senior High School to join the John Evans Atta Mills High Street.



“We will then proceed to Independence Square, where the Crowd will be addressed and subsequently dispersed. Obra spot (Circle) — Farisco Left — TUC — Kinbu Senior High School – Centre for National Culture – to Independence Square,” part of the statement read.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa responding said he was hopeful our leaders would do what was right and address the concerns raised.



”I have been profoundly proud of the resilience & determination of young activists leading the #FixTheCountry crusade.



May their long-awaited march be impactful & may all of us in leadership of our dear country be forced to listen & commit to a new inclusive development paradigm.”



